Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.24.

ALL stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 6,673.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 174,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Allstate by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

