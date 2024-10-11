Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $35.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.