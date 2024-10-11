Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.05.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

