Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.99. 76,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 246,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

