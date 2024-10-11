Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.51. 5,356,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

