ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

