Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.67.

AMZN stock opened at $186.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.05. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

