Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,457,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,168. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.