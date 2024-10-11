Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.78. 14,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

