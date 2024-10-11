American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.96.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $270.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.40. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $276.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $1,881,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 2,196.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in American Express by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.