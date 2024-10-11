American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

