American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

