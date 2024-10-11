American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 87,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

