Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $321.57. The stock had a trading volume of 59,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,089. The company has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average is $310.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 154.91%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.