Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CVS Health (CVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

10/11/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

10/8/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

10/1/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – CVS Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.63. 12,907,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

