Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM):

10/11/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/10/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/22/2024 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 2,966,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,382. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications Inc alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,442. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.