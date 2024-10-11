Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $11.42

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,362 shares of company stock valued at $256,009. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 386.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.