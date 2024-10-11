Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $42.30

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,736,000 after purchasing an additional 382,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN opened at $35.97 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

