Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (ABNB, AFRM, AMZN, AQN, COP, DPZ, DRTS, EW, FRPH, GENI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 11th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $139.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $490.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $525.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $385.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

