Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 139.7% in September

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FINS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 49,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,497. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 285,911 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 514,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

