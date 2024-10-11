Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 139.7% in September

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FINS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 49,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,497. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.
