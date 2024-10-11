ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,762. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.