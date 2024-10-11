Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 96,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 156,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

