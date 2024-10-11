AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $375.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.06.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $353.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $360.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.