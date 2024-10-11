Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $86.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

