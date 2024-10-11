Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.9 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.610–0.520 EPS.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 222,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,457. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,092,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,233,140.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,761,776 shares of company stock worth $57,130,976. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

