Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.68 and last traded at $227.49. 8,436,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 60,742,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 88,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 98,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

