Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 771,699 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 536,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

