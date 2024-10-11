Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Digital Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

