Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 2,670,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,632,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

