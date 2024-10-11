Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

