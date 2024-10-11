Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.95.

Aramark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.