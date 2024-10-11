ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Price Up 6.3% This Week

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ArbDoge AI has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00252327 BTC.
About ArbDoge AI
ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai.
