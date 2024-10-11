ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 39.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

