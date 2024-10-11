Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after buying an additional 244,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

