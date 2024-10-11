Ardor Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.08 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $81.76 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00043033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

