Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$46.74 and last traded at C$47.86. Approximately 69,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 350,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.38.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Articles

