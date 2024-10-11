Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.01.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.