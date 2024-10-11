ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,207.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s current price.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.80.

ASML stock opened at $833.97 on Wednesday. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $845.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.19. The stock has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 429,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

