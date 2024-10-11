Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.06. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 639,641 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

