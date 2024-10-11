Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Michael Truett Tate Sells 100,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,762,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,351,942.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00.

Shares of ALAB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,626,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $18,666,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

