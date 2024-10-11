Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara Sells 25,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 300,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.