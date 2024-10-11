Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Philip Mazzara Sells 25,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 300,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

