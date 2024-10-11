Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $2.59 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.02580337 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

