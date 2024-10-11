Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $35.28. Atlanticus shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

