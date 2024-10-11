Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 750 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

