Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,318 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

