Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $178,361,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $7,516,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 517.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSI opened at $464.63 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $467.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.