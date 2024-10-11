Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $33.95 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

