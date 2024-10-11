Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

