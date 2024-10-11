Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $377.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $389.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

