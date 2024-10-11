Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,054 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 143,309 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 648,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 87,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

